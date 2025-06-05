UAE, Brazil discuss parliamentary cooperation

BRASÍLIA, 5th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Committee on Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs in the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Hugo Motta, President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Federative Republic of Brazil, on the sidelines of the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum taking place in Brasília.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing several issues of mutual interest.

Both sides affirmed the importance of advancing parliamentary cooperation and building on the growing momentum in the strategic partnership between the two countries, particularly in economic and investment sectors.

The meeting was attended by Sara Falaknaz, FNC member, and Saleh Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Brazil.