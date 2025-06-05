UAE aid convoy enters Gaza carrying 1,039 tonnes as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

GAZA, 5th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has announced the entry of a new humanitarian aid convoy into Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, continuing its efforts to support displaced Palestinians and alleviate the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

The convoy included trucks carrying 1,039 tonnes of food supplies and flour, addressing urgent needs for approximately 1.3 million beneficiaries.

This latest delivery is part of the UAE’s ongoing support for the people of Gaza, who are enduring dire humanitarian conditions amid severe shortages of essential food items. Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 ensures the continuous and wide-scale flow of aid through all available channels.

Despite humanitarian challenges, the UAE continues to deliver food assistance within Gaza. Through the operation, it has been supporting 31 bakeries to help ensure the steady supply of bread and basic foodstuffs for displaced families facing deepening hardship.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 reaffirmed that the sustained delivery of UAE aid to Gaza, under the current difficult circumstances, reflects the UAE’s longstanding and unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people.