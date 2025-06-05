Belgium's Minister of Foreign Affairs visits Museum of the Future

DUBAI, 5th June 2025 (WAM) -- The Museum of the Future welcomed Maxime Prévot, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation in the Kingdom of Belgium, during his official visit to the UAE, accompanied by a high-level delegation.

During his visit, the Deputy Prime Minister was accompanied by the Executive Director of the Museum of the Future, Majed Al Mansoori.

He explored the museum’s immersive experiences and distinctive architectural design, as well as its diverse facilities and cutting-edge innovations that demonstrate the transformative role of technology in shaping a better future for humanity.