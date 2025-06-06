UN Security Council calls for immediate release of hostages detained by Houthis

NEW YORK, 5th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Nations Security Council, in a statement today, called on the Houthis to immediately and unconditionally release all United Nations staff, as well as employees of local and international organisations and diplomatic missions currently detained by them.

Council members emphasised that the threats faced by humanitarian organisations are unacceptable and only serve to worsen the catastrophic crisis and the suffering of the Yemeni people.

The Council also reiterated its strong condemnation of the continued detentions, noting the tragic death of a World Food Programme staff member last February while in detention.