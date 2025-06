AMMAN, 5th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Jordan made history on Thursday, clinching their inaugural FIFA World Cup qualification with a dominant 3-0 victory over Oman.

This decisive win, achieved on the penultimate matchday of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 tournament, secured Jordan's second-place finish in Group B.

The result also confirmed South Korea's qualification, as third-placed Iraq's 2-0 defeat to South Korea ensured Iraq could no longer overtake Jordan.