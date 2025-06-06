UAE President performs Eid Al-Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 6th June, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan performed the Eid Al-Adha prayer this morning at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Joining His Highness were His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs ; H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along a number of sheikhs, officials and worshippers.

The Eid sermon, titled ‘Our Eid is Devotion’, was delivered by Dr. Khalifa Al Dhaheri, Chancellor of Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities. In his sermon, Dr. Al Dhaheri highlighted the profound value of devotion, exploring its meaning, forms and significance. He described it as both a spiritual and national principle that holds deep relevance during Eid and in the atmosphere of Hajj, a journey defined by sincerity of purpose and profound devotion.

He explained that true devotion is marked by purity of intention and integrity of action. Its highest form, he said, is devotion to God, a deeply rooted inner quality that lies at the heart of worship, strengthens spiritual closeness and opens the path to divine acceptance.

Dr. Al Dhaheri also stressed that one of the noblest expressions of devotion is to one’s country. Those who are truly devoted to their homeland serve it faithfully, protect its reputation, uphold its laws, preserve its heritage and values, take pride in its legacy, and strive to advance its prosperity while safeguarding its achievements.

He went on to say that devotion should also be reflected in our relationships with family and community. When each person is committed to their family, that care and responsibility extend outward, helping to build a cohesive and compassionate society.

He concluded by encouraging worshippers to make Eid a celebration of devotion to faith, to the nation, and to one another. Devotion, he said, brings acceptance in worship, loyalty and service to the country, compassion within families, and excellence in work.

After the prayer, UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged Eid greetings with fellow worshippers.

He then joined accompanying sheikhs in reciting Al-Fatihah for the soul of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, praying that God grants him mercy and a place in Paradise.