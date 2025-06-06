Fujairah Ruler performs Eid Al-Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Al Fujairah

FUJAIRAH, 6th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, today performed the Eid Al-Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah.

Performing the prayer along with H.H. Sheikh Hamad were H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, a number of sheikhs, top officials and members of the Arab and Islamic communities in Fujairah.

Following the prayer, the Fujairah Ruler exchanged Eid greetings with well-wishers.