UAQ Ruler performs Eid-Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

UMM AL QAIWAIN, 6th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, today offered the Eid-Al Adha prayer at the Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque in the the Al Rass region of the emirate.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries and members of Muslim communities in Umm Al Qaiwain also offered prayers alongside the Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler.

After the prayer, Sheikh Saud exchanged Eid greetings with Sheikhs and senior officials.