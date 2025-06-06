UAE President, VPs receive Eid Al-Adha greetings from leaders of Arab, Islamic states

ABU DHABI, 6th June, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received congratulatory messages on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha from Kings, Presidents, and Emirs of Arab and Islamic states.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also received similar congratulatory messages on the occasion.