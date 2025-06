AJMAN, 6th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today performed the Eid Al-Adha prayer at the Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Mosque in Ajman.

Performing the prayer alongside Sheikh Humaid were H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents.

After the prayer, the Ajman Ruler exchanged Eid greetings with the worshippers.