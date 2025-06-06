UAE leaders congratulate King of Sweden on National Day

ABU DHABI, 6th June, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory cable to His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar congratulatory messages to King Carl XVI Gustaf.

Additionally, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar cables of congratulations to Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Sweden.