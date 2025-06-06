Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Adha prayer at Sharjah Mosque

SHARJAH, 6th June, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, performed the Eid Al-Adha prayer, on Friday, at Sharjah Mosque.

Performing the prayer alongside H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan were H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.

The Eid Al Adha sermon was delivered by Sheikh Dr. Salem Al Doubi, who reflected on the profound impact and value of sincerity—both spiritually and nationally. He also highlighted the importance of sincerity to one's nation—demonstrated through swift service, upholding its reputation, abiding by its laws, and cherishing its customs and traditions.

Sheikh Salem Al Doubi prayed that God Almighty continue to bestow joyful occasions upon the United Arab Emirates, granting it ongoing peace and security. He also prayed for the wise leadership, the people of the UAE, and all residents, asking God to bless them with good health and well-being.