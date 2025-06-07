China's services trade sees fast growth in first four months

BEIJING, 6th June, 2025 (WAM) -- China's services trade recorded fast growth in the first four months of 2025, including a steep increase in the trade of travel-related services, official data showed on Friday.

The country's services trade volume topped 2.63 trillion yuan (about US$ 366.1 billion) during this period, up 8.2% year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

Service exports reached nearly 1.13 trillion yuan, an increase of 14.6% from a year earlier, while services imports rose 3.9% to over 1.5 trillion yuan -- resulting in a deficit of 375.02 billion yuan.

Trade in travel-related services continued rapid growth momentum, surging 14.7% year-on-year to reach 756.78 billion yuan, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, trade in knowledge-intensive services increased by 5.5% year-on-year to around 1.02 trillion yuan.