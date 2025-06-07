Measles outbreaks end in Michigan, Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON, 7th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The United States recorded 122 new measles cases this week, with only four reported in Texas. Health authorities have officially declared the end of measles outbreaks in the states of Michigan and Pennsylvania.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the total number of confirmed measles cases in the country now stands at 1,168. Officials in Texas, which experienced the country’s largest outbreak during late winter and spring, announced they will begin reporting case numbers weekly—a further indication that the outbreak is subsiding.

Elsewhere in North America, three major outbreaks are ongoing. Ontario, Canada, has reported the largest number of cases, with 2,009 infections recorded from mid-October to 3rd June. The province also confirmed its first measles-related death two days ago—a child with congenital rubella syndrome who had underlying health conditions.

Another outbreak in Alberta, Canada, has resulted in 761 reported measles cases as of Thursday.