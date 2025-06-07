Several missing after sudden river surge in central Colombia

BOGOTÁ, 7th June, 2025 (WAM) -- A sudden rise in the water level of the Guayuriba River in central Colombia on Friday caused four rafts and a kayak to capsize, leaving several people missing, according to the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management.

Rescue operations are ongoing in Mesetas Municipality, Meta Department, with support from local authorities, firefighters from nearby towns, and aerial assistance provided by the Colombian Air Force.

Reports indicated that the missing individuals were engaged in recreational activities when the river level rose unexpectedly.

Videos circulated on social media suggested that more than 20 people may have been affected, although officials stated the exact number is still being verified.