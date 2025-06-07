Eruption at Guatemala’s Fuego volcano declared over

GUATEMALA CITY, 7th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Authorities in Guatemala have announced the end of the Fuego volcano eruption, which began approximately 30 hours earlier and led to the precautionary evacuation of over 700 residents from surrounding areas.

The volcano spewed ash plumes reaching up to 5 kilometres into the sky, with lava accumulating around its crater located about 18 kilometres from the city of Antigua.

Evacuated families spent the night in temporary shelters. The volcano has shown frequent activity over the years, with the 2018 eruption being the deadliest in decades, claiming more than 200 lives.