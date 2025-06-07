Unusual atmospheric motion detected on Saturn’s largest moon

LONDON, 7th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Scientists have observed a strange phenomenon in the atmosphere of Titan, Saturn’s largest moon, discovering that its upper atmospheric layers do not remain fixed relative to the surface but instead wobble with the changing seasons.

A research team from the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom made the discovery after analysing 13 years’ worth of infrared data. The study revealed unprecedented changes in temperature and gas composition within Titan’s atmosphere.

Dr Lucy Wright, a planetary scientist at the university, explained that Titan’s atmosphere behaves much like a gyroscope in space—maintaining a delicate and mysterious balance as it rotates. Remarkably, the extent of this wobble varies with the moon’s seasonal cycle.

Scientists believe the phenomenon may be linked to Titan’s long orbital period around the Sun, which lasts approximately 30 Earth years. This leads to substantial climatic shifts on the moon’s surface. However, the true puzzle lies in the fact that while the amplitude of the wobble changes, its direction remains constant—something that defies initial expectations. Researchers had anticipated that the gravitational pull of Saturn or the Sun would influence the direction of the wobble.

Several hypotheses have been proposed, including the possibility that Titan experienced a massive ancient impact, which may have triggered the unusual atmospheric motion and long-term climate effects.

The discovery comes at a pivotal time as NASA prepares for its Dragonfly mission, scheduled to launch in 2034. The mission aims to explore Titan up close, and understanding this atmospheric behaviour will be critical to ensuring a safe landing in its dynamic environment.

Scientists emphasise that the significance of studying Titan extends beyond the moon itself. Insights gained may offer vital clues into the evolution of planetary atmospheres in general—including Earth’s—given the relative similarities between Titan’s thick atmosphere and that of our own planet.