Three killed in crash of sterilised fly-release aircraft in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY, 7th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Three people were killed on Friday when their aircraft crashed in southern Mexico near the border with Guatemala.

The victims were two Guatemalan pilots and a Mexican agricultural engineer. They were on a mission to release sterilised flies as part of efforts to halt the spread of screwworm infestations among livestock.

Mexico ramped up its efforts to control the screwworm outbreak last month after the United States suspended cattle imports from the country due to concerns over the pest.