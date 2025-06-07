China’s foreign exchange reserves reach $3.2853 trillion in May

BEIJING, 7th June, 2025 (WAM) -- China’s foreign exchange reserves reached US$3.2853 trillion at the end of May, marking an increase of US$3.6 billion or 0.11 percent compared to the end of April, according to official data released Saturday by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).

The administration stated that the increase was due to the combined effects of currency exchange rate movements and changes in asset prices.

The statement also highlighted that China's economy continues to recover and improve, with the quality of economic development steadily enhancing—providing strong support for maintaining the stability of the country's foreign exchange reserves.