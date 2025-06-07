China launches new batch of internet satellites

BEIJING, 7th June, 2025 (WAM) -- China launched a new group of low-Earth orbit satellites on Friday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre in Shanxi Province, northern China.

The batch, the fourth of its kind, is part of an expanding constellation of satellites designed to provide internet services. The launch took place at 04:45 Beijing time aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket, with the satellites successfully entering their designated orbit.

This mission marks the 580th launch in the Long March rocket series.