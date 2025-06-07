Magnitude 4.3 earthquake strikes near Dezful in southwest Iran

TEHRAN, 7th June, 2025 (WAM) -- An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale struck the Sardasht area of Dezful city in Khuzestan Province, southwest Iran, in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the Seismological Centre of the Institute of Geophysics at the University of Tehran, the quake occurred at a depth of 9 kilometres at 01:45 local time.

The earthquake was recorded at a longitude of 50.267°E and a latitude of 30.452°N. No reports of damage have been issued so far.

Sardasht is a mountainous district approximately 45 kilometres northeast of Dezful and about 200 kilometres from Ahvaz, the capital of Khuzestan Province. It lies along the Zagros mountain range.