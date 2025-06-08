WHO warns of rising COVID-19 cases due to new variant

WASHINGTON, 8th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned of a rise in COVID-19 infections linked to the emergence of a new variant, NB.1.8.1, which is currently under investigation.

While the organisation confirmed that the new variant does not pose a greater health risk than previous strains, it noted that the continued evolution of the virus could lead to new waves of infection.

WHO stated that the current increase aligns with the virus’s seasonal pattern and emphasised that the need for hospitalisation or intensive care remains limited due to widespread community immunity and vaccination coverage.

The global health body classified the overall global risk level as “high”, urging countries to strengthen health surveillance, integrate COVID-19 into seasonal respiratory disease strategies, combat misinformation, and encourage individuals to adhere to preventive measures.