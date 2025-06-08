Over 100 Palaeolithic sites discovered in northwest China

BEIJING, 8th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Archaeologists have discovered more than 100 Palaeolithic sites in Weinan, located in Shaanxi Province, northwest China, as part of a year-long survey conducted under the province’s fourth cultural heritage census.

According to experts, the findings provide crucial evidence of early human development in the region and significantly enhance academic understanding of early human history and cultural patterns in the Guanzhong Plain, historically considered the heart of ancient China.

Weinan has a long-standing archaeological significance related to the Palaeolithic period, including major discoveries such as the Lantian Man and Dali Man fossils in the 1960s and 1970s.

Since 2020, research led by the Shaanxi Academy of Archaeology has uncovered extensive evidence of Palaeolithic culture throughout the city, reinforcing its historical importance.