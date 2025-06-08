Salmonella outbreak spreads across seven US states

WASHINGTON, 8th June, 2025 (WAM) -- US federal health authorities have reported a salmonella outbreak that has infected dozens of people across seven western and midwestern states.

The outbreak is linked to organic brown eggs and non-caged brown eggs distributed between February and May by the August Egg Company, which has since recalled the affected products due to potential contamination.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 79 cases of salmonella infection have been confirmed across the states of Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Washington, and Wyoming. Twenty-one individuals have been hospitalised.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhoea, fever, severe vomiting, dehydration and abdominal cramps. While most people recover within a week, the infection can pose serious health risks to young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems, sometimes requiring hospital care.