ADJD organises 'Eid Joy' initiative for inmates

ABU DHABI, 8th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) organised the “Eid Joy” initiative, which brought together well-behaved inmates of correctional and rehabilitation centres with their families in a festive atmosphere on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen family ties and instill positive values, reflecting a reform-oriented approach that focuses on rehabilitation and preparing inmates for reintegration into society.

The initiative is part of a series of programmes carried out by the Judicial Department within its strategic vision aimed at developing the correction and rehabilitation system and empowering families to play a key role in supporting inmates.

It aligns with the goals of the "Year of Community" 2025, which seeks to promote values of tolerance, care, and psychological and social support.

The initiative represents a practical step within programmes that prioritise the human aspect and aim to create a motivating environment for inmates. It encourages positive behavior through family gatherings that enhance feelings of safety and belonging and open new horizons for building a better future.

Extending the humanitarian dimension of the initiative also included special visits for the families of juvenile inmates, these took place in interactive settings designed to respect age-specific needs and psychological requirements, reflecting a commitment to rehabilitating and supporting this group emotionally and socially, and enabling them to rebuild family relationships and gradually reintegrate into their familial and social environments.

Rehabilitation centres carefully designed the activities to ensure suitable conditions for effective communication that strengthens trust and understanding between juveniles and their families, in line with a comprehensive approach to preparing them for safe and sustainable reintegration into society after the completion of their rehabilitation period.