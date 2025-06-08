ILO calls for renewed social dialogue to build fairer societies

PARIS, 8th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Frédérique Dupuy, Deputy Director-General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) for France, has emphasised the urgent need for governments, labour unions and employers to revive mechanisms of social dialogue—not merely as tools for crisis management, but as a strategic path toward building more just and cohesive societies in the face of accelerating global challenges.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Dupuy said, “We look forward to restoring genuine dialogue at all levels between ILO member states and representatives of workers and employers. We believe this is the most effective and sustainable path to addressing the growing social crises shaping today’s public policy agendas.”

She pointed out that the world is currently experiencing rising inequality, increasing labour market fragility and declining access to decent jobs. These challenges, compounded by successive health, environmental and economic crises, cannot be tackled without robust, inclusive dialogue mechanisms. Social dialogue, she noted, is not merely a technical tool or a negotiation method—it is a central pillar of the ILO’s vision for a new social contract.

Dupuy stressed the importance of rebuilding trust among social partners and opening new spaces for candid discussion on key issues such as informal work, wage disparities, gender gaps in the workplace, social protection, and labour conditions in emerging sectors like the digital and green economies.

She explained that ILO research consistently shows that the most resilient and successful economic systems are those grounded in strong institutional dialogue between social partners. Such frameworks enable more equitable distribution of transition burdens and reduce the risk of social unrest.

The ILO is increasingly concerned, she added, about the erosion of historic gains in worker protections and labour rights in recent years. The organisation is committed to supporting countries in modernising labour laws, expanding social safety nets and accompanying economic reforms with policies that shield vulnerable groups—particularly women, youth and migrant workers.

Dupuy also called for stronger international cooperation to confront cross-border challenges, such as the employment impacts of climate change, the spread of informal work, and forced migration linked to conflict and environmental disasters. National approaches alone, she warned, are no longer sufficient. A collective vision that places human dignity at the core of development priorities is urgently needed.

She concluded by expressing high hopes for the upcoming session of the International Labour Conference, describing it as a vital opportunity to rebuild global consensus around the principles of decent work, workers’ rights and social justice.