China's exports up 4.8% in May

BEIJING, 9th June, 2025 (WAM) -- China's exports rose 4.8 percent in May from a year earlier, lower than expected as shipments to the United States fell nearly 10 percent, according to customs figures released on Monday.

Imports declined 3.4 percent year-on-year, leaving a trade surplus of US$103.2 billion.

China exported $28.8 billion to the United States in May, while its imports from the US fell 7.4 percent to $10.8 billion, the report said.

Trade slowed in May after China's global exports jumped 8.1 percent in April.