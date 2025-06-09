Sharjah Award launches environmental competition for children

SHARJAH, 9th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work has announced the launch of the “Environment Heroes” competition, which aims to encourage children aged between 7 and 12 to participate by presenting creative ideas about the importance of volunteering in the field of environmental protection.

To coincide with World Environment Day, the competition requires participants to prepare a short video, no longer than 60 seconds, that presents a distinctive idea highlighting the significance of volunteering in preserving the environment. Children are encouraged to use their personal talents—whether acting, storytelling, drawing, or capturing everyday life scenes—to effectively communicate their message.

The award organisers clarified that participants must be based within the UAE. The submitted video must be of high quality, suitable for publishing on social media platforms, and maintain the intellectual property rights of the creator.

Regarding registration and deadlines, entries must be submitted to the email address info@sva.shj.ae no later than 30th June 2025, and the final video must be delivered by 31st July 2025. The winners will be announced in August 2025.

The judging criteria include the clarity of the environmental message, creativity in presentation and direction, the video’s appeal on social media platforms, as well as the overall quality of production and sound.