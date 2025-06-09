China unveils first deep-sea testing site

HAINAN, 9th June, 2025 (WAM) -- China unveiled its first deep-sea testing site in Hainan province on Sunday coinciding with the World Oceans Day, to boost the research and development of deep-sea equipment and drive the growth of the marine economy, officials said.

"Deep-sea regions are crucial strategic resource areas for countries around the world, and deep-sea manufacturing stands as the linchpin for advancing deep-sea exploration and exploitation," Cui Xiaojian, Deputy Director of the Hainan Provincial Oceanic Administration, said.

According to China Daily, deep-sea regions are known for their rich mineral, biological, and energy resources. The testing site, situated approximately 200 kilometres southeast of Sanya in Hainan, spans an area of 400 square kilometres, with water depths ranging from 1,300 to 1,500 metres.

Cui stated that the site will host an integrated service platform, which will include technology research and development, testing and verification, industrial incubation, and certification evaluation.

"By closely aligning with diverse application scenarios reflecting real-world demands, this initiative strives to catalyse deep-sea industrial upgrades, hasten the development of new high-quality productive forces in the marine sector, and inject new momentum into the high-quality development of the marine economy," Cui added.

Hainan administers around two-thirds of China's ocean area, covering 2 million square kilometres. With tropical marine depths averaging over 1,200 metres, it offers unique and strategically scarce resources nationwide, characterised by high pressure and low temperatures, Cui said.