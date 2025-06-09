15 students killed in bus crash in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, 9th June, 2025 (WAM) -- At least 15 students were killed in Malaysia when a bus transporting students collided with a multi-purpose vehicle along the East–West Highway in Banun, Gerik, early this morning, according to Malaysian authorities.

A statement from the Hulu Perak operations control centre of the Civil Defence Force (APM) said that they received an emergency call from Gerik Hospital regarding the collision at 1:10 am.

The statement confirmed that 48 people were involved in the crash, with 13 victims pronounced dead at the scene, while two more died in the hospital.

