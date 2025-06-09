Multiple people injured as plane crashes in Tennessee, US

WASHINGTON, 9th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Several people were injured on Sunday after a skydiving plane carrying 20 people crashed shortly after take-off from Tullahoma Regional Airport, US authorities said.

According to the Tullahoma Police Department, the plane departed Tullahoma Regional Airport at approximately 12:30 pm and crashed shortly after takeoff. The plane was carrying 20 people, including crew members.

There are no fatalities reported at this time, and an investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.