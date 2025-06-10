Brazilian President visits INTERPOL headquarters in Lyon, commends vital role it plays under leadership of UAE's Ahmed Al-Raisi

LYON, 9th June, 2025 (WAM) – President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil today underscored Brazil's commitment to combating transnational organised crime during his visit to INTERPOL, the world’s largest policing organisation.

Welcomed by INTERPOL President Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi, the Brazilian President was briefed on INTERPOL's critical work in supporting member countries to protect vulnerable populations, preserve the environment and dismantle organised crime networks.

The visit represents a strong endorsement of INTERPOL's mission and its leadership role as central to tackling one of the most urgent security challenges of our time.

A Letter of Intent between Brazil and INTERPOL was signed during the state visit, which will see an even greater exchange of information, expertise and best practice in the fight against crime, further strengthening Brazil's position as a leader in combating all forms of crime.

President Lula praised the vital role played by INTERPOL, affirming that it is an indispensable platform for achieving collective security, especially given its history that spans over 100 years and its membership of 196 countries, making it the largest international organisation in terms of membership.

He expressed his country’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with multilateral security agencies, based on Brazil’s responsibility as a pivotal power in Latin America.

For his part, Major General Al-Raisi welcomed the visit and valued Brazil’s position as a key player in efforts to combat organised crime on the continent.

He reaffirmed INTERPOL’s ambition to expand partnerships with countries that possess advanced policing capabilities, in a way that enhances regional and international stability.

As part of international recognition and appreciation, Major General Al-Raisi awarded the Brazilian President the INTERPOL Medal of the Highest Order, in acknowledgment of his outstanding contributions to crime fighting at the national, regional, and international levels.

This visit marks the first by a Brazilian President to INTERPOL headquarters and represents a milestone in the trajectory of international security cooperation. It also reflects Brazil’s growing support for the organisation under active Arab leadership, represented by the United Arab Emirates through the presidency of Major General Al-Raisi.