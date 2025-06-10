Mexico’s inflation tops target range

MEXICO CITY, 10th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Mexico’s annual inflation accelerated more than expected in May and breached the top of the target range, official data showed on Monday.

Consumer prices in Mexico rose 4.42 percent in the year through May, according to national statistics agency INEGI, up from 3.93 percent the previous month.

The core reading, which excludes volatile items such as food and fuel, rose to 4.06 percent from 3.93 percent a month prior. The central bank targets inflation at 3 percent, plus or minus one percentage point.

Monthly inflation stood at 0.28 percent in May. Agriculture and livestock costs jumped 3.21 percent during the period, while fruits and vegetables increased 2.8 percent, according to the statistics institute.