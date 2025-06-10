Korea's current account surplus narrows in April

SEOUL, 10th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea logged a current account surplus for the 24th consecutive month in April, but the surplus narrowed from the previous month due partly to the impact of the United States' tariff scheme, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The country's current account surplus reached US$5.7 billion in April, narrowing from a $9.14 billion surplus the previous month, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing data compiled by the Bank of Korea.

The Republic of Korea has reported a current account surplus every month since May 2023.

During the first four months of this year, the cumulative current account surplus stood at $24.96 billion, compared with $17.97 billion recorded during the same period last year.

The goods account logged an $8.99 billion surplus in April as exports climbed 1.9 percent from a year earlier to $58.57 billion. Meanwhile, imports fell 5.1 percent to $49.58 billion.

The services account, however, registered a $2.83 billion deficit in April, according to the central bank.