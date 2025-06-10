Nigerian scientists develop new vaccine against Lassa fever

ABUJA, 10th June, 2025 (WAM) -- An experimental vaccine being developed by Nigerian scientists has shown promising results in combating Lassa fever, an epidemic that remains prevalent in the country.

Virologist Dr. Simeon Agwale, CEO of Innovative Biotech, said that the Lassa fever vaccine has successfully passed preclinical trials involving mice and non-human primates.

He stated that the vaccine demonstrated complete protection during trials. In the mouse trials, all five unvaccinated mice died after being exposed to the virus, while all vaccinated mice survived.

“Similar results were observed in the non-human primate study, where all unvaccinated animals died by day 22, while the vaccinated ones survived,” he said.

Lassa fever is an acute viral illness caused by the Lassa virus that was first identified in 1969 in Nigeria. Humans become infected from contact with infected animals. The animal reservoir, or host, of the Lassa virus is a rodent of the genus Mastomys, commonly known as the multimammate rat.