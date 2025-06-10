Chinese rocket delivers e-commerce packages in sea recovery test

BEIJING, 10th June, 2025 (WAM) -- A Chinese private rocket firm has successfully tested transporting packages from Taobao, one of the country's largest e-commerce platforms, using a reusable rocket. The rocket was later recovered from the sea, marking a significant advancement in commercial space logistics.

SEPOCH, a Beijing-based startup, completed its inaugural "rocket delivery" experiment on 29th May when its XZY-1 verification rocket carried over 20 kilogrammes of packages during a test flight off China's eastern coast, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The 26.8-metre stainless steel rocket, weighing 57 tonnes, flew for 125 seconds and reached an altitude of 2.5 kilometre before successfully landing vertically on the sea surface near Shandong Province.

Following an 18-hour recovery operation, the rocket was retrieved intact and returned to the facility in excellent condition, according to SEPOCH.

The rocket's cargo bay, measuring 120 cubic metres, is designed to carry up to 10 tonnes of goods and could theoretically transport cars and small trucks.

The experimental cargo in the recent testing launch included items from two Taobao marketplace stores, including products from the National Library's official flagship store, as well as commemorative postcards created specifically for the test.

SEPOCH Founder Wei Yi said, "The experimental parametres show that the express delivery warehouse meets the expected standards in fire resistance, moisture resistance and shock absorption."

The rocket company's collaboration with Alibaba's Taobao signified China's exploration into the burgeoning field of point-to-point rocket transport. This technology promises to revolutionise global logistics by reducing intercontinental delivery times from days to minutes.