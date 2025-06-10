Moscow sees increase in UAE tourists; offers tailored experiences for Gulf visitors

MOSCOW, 10th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Evgeny Kozlov, Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee, confirmed that the Russian capital witnessed a notable rise in the number of tourists arriving from the UAE, with 62,100 visitors in 2024 compared to 18,000 in 2019.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Kozlov highlighted the tourism offerings available in Moscow, especially those tailored for visitors from the Gulf region.

He pointed out that the city is home to lots of halal restaurants, and that Arabic-speaking services are readily available to enhance the comfort of Gulf visitors. For example, five tourist information centres have been opened in the capital, including locations in the city centre, at the river stations, and in the Dream Island amusement park.

Tourists’ information centre specialists provide support in English and Arabic. A new Tourist Information Centre with Sber’s banking services has opened, where travellers can get a Tourist card and support.

In 2024, a Muslim-Friendly Guide to Moscow was prepared for travellers from the Middle East, which features recommendations on restaurants and hotels, popular winter and summer activities, sights, parks, and shopping sites.

Kozlov also highlighted the availability of electronic visas (e-visas), which have simplified the entry process for citizens of many countries, making travel to Moscow more convenient and accessible.

He further noted that Moscow offers a variety of cultural, fashion, and culinary experiences, in addition to year-round entertainment and international events.

This summer Moscow has launched a vibrant season of festivals and cultural events. The Moscow Estates Festival offers immersive programmes hosted at more than 40 historic estates across the city. Theatre Boulevard will feature 600 performances by 3,000 artists across 14 outdoor venues with a record-breaking 92-day run.

The Gardens and Flowers Festival turns city spaces into blooming landscapes with rare plants and floral art. "Street. Dance and Street. Art" projects bring open-air dancing, musical evenings, and plein-air art sessions to life in central Moscow, with free master classes and exhibitions on Strastnoy Boulevard.

In addition, Moscow offers a rich variety of cultural and historical landmarks for visitors. Key sites include the Kremlin, Red Square and Alexander Garden. Tourists can explore the Bolshoi Theatre and visit the Moskino Film Park, offering immersive cinema tours. Moscow-City adds a contemporary touch with skyscrapers and one of Europe’s highest observation decks.

International visitors can also explore 14 “Made in Moscow” art pavilions, offering locally crafted souvenirs and unique gifts. The Green Market showcases more than 700 top brands from the "Made in Moscow" initiative.

Kozlov mentioned that Moscow is one of the greenest megacities, with over 140 parks and natural reserves. Projects like Zaryadye Park and Gorky Park combine ecological design with public engagement. Smart lighting, waste management systems, and ecological transport contribute to sustainability goals.

Moscow, he added, remains committed to providing a welcoming, comfortable and modern tourism environment for travellers from across the world.