UN mission in Iraq continues to pursue structured transition

NEW YORK, 11th June, 2025 (WAM) –The top UN official in Iraq reiterated his confidence in the resilience of the country’s people, and the determination of their leaders, in a briefing to the Security Council on Tuesday.

“Iraq is a nation of profound history, strength, potential, and pride. By working together, Iraqis can continue to make meaningful strides towards stability, prosperity and human rights for all,” said Special Representative Mohamed Al Hassan, who also heads the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), in a briefing to the Security Council on Tuesday.

Regarding UNAMI, he said that “the Mission continues to pursue a structured transition according to schedule and in close cooperation with the Government of Iraq Transition Team.”

Its offices in Mosul and Kirkuk have closed and staffing levels are being gradually reduced, with the goal of balancing the drawdown as mandated tasks continue. This is taking place “in a context of serious financial constraints impacting the United Nations as a whole,” he added.

Hassan commended the Iraqi Government for providing humanitarian aid to people in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen and Syria, and for supporting the new peace initiative between Türkiye and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, a militant group known as KPP.

He said Iraq is well on the way to fresh parliamentary elections set for 11 November, and the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) is making notable progress towards polling day, with UNAMI’s technical support.

Although voter registration should conclude in the coming days, and nearly three-quarters of all voters have completed biometric registration, challenges and logistical concerns remain.

He said the UN “will spare no effort in our cooperation and our assistance because we believe in this country and its potential, and its capacities and the capabilities of its people.”