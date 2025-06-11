971 Fighting Championship back into Dubai on June 14

DUBAI, 11th June, 2025 (WAM) – The 971 Fighting Championship storms back into Dubai on June 14 for its biggest event yet, live at Coca-Cola Arena.

This landmark night of MMA features a high-stakes bantamweight main event between undefeated global sensation Muhammad “The Punisher” Mokaev (14-0, 1 NC) and Kazakhstan’s battle-tested striker Alisher Gabdullin (15-4).

Mokaev brings elite grappling and a flawless record into the cage, while Gabdullin arrives with knockout power and hunger to shake up the global rankings. It’s a clash of fighting cultures—and the stakes couldn’t be higher.