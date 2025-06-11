Korea adds 245,000 jobs in May

SEOUL, 11th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea added more than 200,000 jobs for the first time in 13 months in May, government data showed Wednesday.

The number of employed people stood at 29.16 million last month, up 245,000 from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

According to Yonhap News Agency, May marked the fifth consecutive month of job growth, following a brief decline in December, when the country posted a net loss of 52,000 jobs.

Since then, the labour market has shown signs of steady recovery, with net gains of 135,000 jobs in January, 136,000 in February, 193,000 in March and 194,000 in April.

