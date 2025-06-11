Easy Lease, BigBear.ai, Vigilix announce partnership to advance AI solutions, R&D

ABU DHABI, 11th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Easy Lease, a subsidiary of IHC, has signed a strategic partnership with BigBear.ai, a global provider of mission-ready Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Vigilix Technology Investment, a specialist in technology investments and advisory services.

The partnership is set to accelerate the research, development, and deployment of innovative AI-enabled solutions that support digital transformation across mobility, logistics and various key sectors throughout the UAE and the broader region.

US-based BigBear.ai is a premier provider of AI-powered decision intelligence solutions and services for many sectors including smart infrastructure, drone technologies, security of land, sea, and air borders, defence, travel, trade, and technology enterprises.

Vigilix, headquartered in the UAE, will lead business development and strategic positioning, while also supporting the adoption of AI-driven solutions to meet the evolving demands of the region’s rapidly growing digital economy.

The partnership will pursue the research, development, and implementation of advanced AI-powered solutions in areas such as mobility, logistics, smart infrastructure, asset management, among other critical areas, delivering measurable impact and long-term value to clients and strategic partners. It aligns closely with the UAE’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 and advances the UAE Centennial 2071 vision of global digital leadership.

Ahmad Al Sadah, CEO of Easy Lease, said, “This collaboration brings together global expertise and local insight to deliver practical, scalable technologies that address real-world challenges. For Easy Lease, this is also a step forward in integrating intelligent systems into our operations, as we continue to evolve into a more technology-enabled, AI-driven enterprise.”

Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai, stated, “This partnership is a milestone for BigBear.ai and a powerful endorsement of our technology and values. Together with Easy Lease and Vigilix, we are committed to advancing the UAE’s AI capabilities, delivering mission-critical systems that enhance safety, mobility, and operational effectiveness across the region.”

BigBear.ai will spearhead the localisation and customisation of its AI technologies, Easy Lease will leverage its operational leadership and market reach to support these efforts, and Vigilix will provide regional insight and strategic enablement to ensure successful market impact.

This partnership reflects Easy Lease’s ongoing commitment to driving innovation, advancing research and development, and harnessing the power of AI across the UAE and the region’s key economic sectors. It reinforces the company’s broader vision of supporting the country’s digital transformation goals through meaningful, tech-forward collaborations that position the UAE as a regional leader in artificial intelligence, connected systems, and future-ready industries.