Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation implements ‘Orphan Happiness’ initiative

SHARJAH, 11th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation (SSEF) has implemented the “Orphan Happiness” initiative to coincide with Eid Al Adha, in a move aimed at bringing happiness to the hearts of children without parental care and embody the values of community solidarity.

The initiative included providing Eid sweets, toy vouchers, free meals, and shopping vouchers that benefited 100 families. It also included making 233 orphans happy by delivering Eid gifts to them, enabling children to enjoy Eid and enhancing their sense of independence and distinction.

The foundation implements this initiative through broad community participation from individuals and institutions in society through a range of recreational events, community visits, and interactive activities, or by offering seasonal gifts and “Eidiya” to bring joy to their hearts during holidays and special occasions, or by offering personal surprises based on each child's interests within the "Sidrat Al-Amaniyat" project.

In a press statement, Mona bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Foundation, said, "The ‘Orphan Happiness’ initiative was created to be a window of happiness and joy, through which we illuminate the paths of our children with care and joy. We believe that a single moment of sincere concern can change the psychology and lives of children for the better.

She added that the initiative is part of the foundation's strategy to empower fatherless children and provide them with psychological and social support. It represents an opportunity to build bridges of love and enhance psychological support for them.

She called on all society members to continue their support and active contribution, as success can only be achieved through concerted efforts.