China's island province on alert for Typhoon Wutip

HAIKOU, 11th June, 2025 (WAM) -- China's southernmost island province of Hainan maintained a Level IV typhoon alert on Wednesday after a tropical depression over the South China Sea had grown into this year's first typhoon in the morning.

According to the Hainan provincial meteorological bureau, the centre of Typhoon Wutip was located about 165 km southeast of Yongxing Dao in the city of Sansha at 8 am on Wednesday. It was packing winds of up to 18 metres per second with a central pressure of 995 hectopascals.

Strong winds and rainfall have already affected Sansha, China's southernmost city, as it recorded a maximum rainfall of 108.6 mm and gusts of up to 18.7 metres per second between 8 am Tuesday and 7 am Wednesday, according to China Daily.

In preparation, the provincial disaster prevention, reduction and relief committee activated an emergency response on Tuesday, advising authorities to strengthen inspection of reservoirs, urban drainage, tourism facilities and sites with hidden geological hazards.

The committee also urged vessels and maritime operation platforms to take precautions against strong winds.