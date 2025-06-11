Brazil qualify for 2026 World Cup with victory over Paraguay

SAO PAULO, 11th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Brazilian national football team secured a 1-0 win over Paraguay in a World Cup qualifier at the Neo Química Arena in São Paulo.

More than 45,000 fans braved the 13ºC winter chill to witness the key victory for the Canarinho — as the Brazilian team is known — which guarantees their place at the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted in Mexico, Canada and the United States.

The Brazilians took control of the match from the opening minutes, pinning Paraguay back and creating several clear-cut scoring opportunities, according to Agência Brasil. The first real chance came in the 11th minute, when Matheus Cunha delivered a low cross into the box, but Vinicius Júnior arrived late and failed to connect.

In the 43rd minute, however, Raphinha surged down the right wing but was dispossessed by the Paraguayan defence. Matheus Cunha reacted swiftly, winning back possession, driving to the byline and crossing for Vinicius Júnior, who tapped in from close range.

Brazil resumed brightly after the break, creating further opportunities to extend their lead through Bruno Guimarães, Raphinha and Gerson. However, Paraguay held firm under mounting pressure and managed to keep the scoreline unchanged until the final whistle.

The victory lifts Brazil to 25 points in the South American qualifiers, behind Argentina and Ecuador — both of whom have also secured their places at the tournament.

It was Brazil’s first win under the leadership of Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, who opted for a bold formation following a frustrating goalless draw against Ecuador in his debut match. Against Paraguay, Ancelotti fielded a line-up with only two recognised midfielders and four attacking players.

In this attacking quartet, Gabriel Martinelli operated on the left wing, with Raphinha wide on the right. Matheus Cunha and Vinicius Júnior played more centrally, though both moved fluidly, frequently dropping deeper to orchestrate Brazil’s attacking play.

The encouraging performance will give Ancelotti further tactical options ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The Canarinho will be aiming to make history next year as the only team ever to win the tournament for a sixth time.