Abdullah bin Zayed, US Secretary of State discuss ties, regional developments

WASHINGTON DC, 11th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, during a working visit to the US capital, Washington DC.

Rubio welcomed the visit of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and the accompanying delegation. The meeting, held at the US Department of State headquarters, focused on the strategic ties between the two countries and explored ways to advance them in support of their shared interests.

The two ministers reviewed avenues of bilateral cooperation across several developmental sectors, particularly in the economic, commercial, scientific, advanced technology and artificial intelligence fields.

Discussions also covered the state visit of US President Donald Trump to the UAE in May, with both sides affirming that the visit’s outcomes reflected the strength of the UAE-US ties and their joint resolve to deepen cooperation and expand partnership in all fields.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the long-standing strategic partnership between the UAE and the United States, underscoring that the US remains a key strategic ally. He expressed the UAE’s commitment to work jointly with the US to further strengthen this exceptional relationship in a way that achieves greater prosperity and sustainable development for both nations and their peoples.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Marco Rubio also discussed overall regional developments.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE’s keenness to cooperate with the United States and regional and international partners in promoting peace and stability, and in fostering the values of coexistence and human fraternity in societies.

The meeting was attended by Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the US; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; and Dr. Maha Taysir Barakat, Assistant Minister for Medical Affairs and Life Sciences at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.