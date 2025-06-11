Chinese scientists develop snake-like robot for aviation engine inspections

XI'AN, CHINA, 11th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Professor Chen Xuefeng and his team at Xi'an Jiaotong University's iHarbour Academy of Frontier Equipment have developed a biomimetic snake-shaped robot for inspecting precision equipment like aviation engines without disassembly, revolutionising traditional maintenance methods.

"In the past, inspecting an aviation engine required dismantling heavy machinery and extensive labour. Now, our biomimetic robot allows for 'industrial minimally invasive surgery' without dismantling," Chen said.

According to China Daily, traditional rigid robotic arms and existing flexible robots encounter difficulties in confined spaces, such as engine interiors, including issues with instability and increased positional errors as their length increases. Chen's team addressed these challenges by optimising the design of the robots to enhance both stability and precision.

These innovations are not just limited to aerospace but also exhibit unique advantages in fields like nuclear power and oil pipeline inspections. Chen's philosophy emphasises pioneering work that may only show its full value decades later, a principle reflected in the team's groundbreaking achievements.

The snake robots are set to enter real aviation engines, marking a significant advancement in high-end equipment inspection and maintenance.