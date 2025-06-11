Saudi Arabia begins Umrah season, opens visa, permit issuance

JEDDAH, 11th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced the launch of the Umrah season for the Hijri year 1447, beginning on Tuesday, 10th June, with the start of visa issuance for pilgrims arriving from outside the Kingdom.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the ministry confirmed that Umrah permits for pilgrims from abroad will be issued starting Wednesday via the "Nusuk" app, the unified digital platform for government services.

The platform enables users to book and obtain permits with ease, while also providing a suite of digital services aimed at enhancing the overall Umrah experience.

The ministry further stated that technical and operational preparations for the new season commenced early in coordination with relevant authorities, ensuring streamlined procedures and continuous service enhancement.

It also noted that efforts are ongoing to expand digital and educational services in multiple languages, while maintaining the highest standards of safety and comfort for Umrah performers.