Jordan, Australia discuss regional developments

AMMAN, 12th June, 2025 (WAM) – Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Wednesday discussed bilateral relations and regional developments during a phone call.

Their conversation focused on the ongoing crisis in Gaza. Safadi stressed the urgency of joint international action to halt the Israeli aggression on the besieged enclave and reach a comprehensive, lasting ceasefire agreement.

He also underscored the need to implement a detainee exchange deal and ensure the unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, which he described as facing a worsening humanitarian catastrophe due to the Israeli offensive, according to Jordan News Agency (Petra).