Egypt condemns repeated Israeli violations of Syrian sovereignty

CAIRO, 12th June, 2025 (WAM)-- Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Badr Abdelatty, reaffirmed Egypt’s rejection of foreign interference in Syria and condemned repeated Israeli violations of Syrian sovereignty and the continued occupation of its territory.

Abdelatty made the remarks during his meeting on Wednesday with his Syrian counterpart, Asaad al-Shibani, on the sidelines of the Oslo Forum.

According to a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, al-Shibani briefed the Egyptian FM on recent political, security, and economic developments and the internal and external challenges facing Syria.

Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's support for the Syrian people and its backing of the country's stability, unity, and national institutions.