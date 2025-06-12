Pakistan PM hails historic stock market surge

ISLAMABAD,11th June, 2025 (WAM)-- Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has lauded the historic surge of Pakistan's benchmark stock index, which soared to a record 124,000 points, as a sign of investor confidence in the federal budget for 2025–2026, presented a day earlier, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the prime minister said the bullish trend in the Pakistan Stock Exchange reflected the trust of investors and business leaders in the government’s “pro-people” fiscal policy. He highlighted that the newly announced budget imposed no additional tax burden on the general public and included significant relief measures for salaried individuals, such as salary increases and tax cuts.

He credited the government's economic team for the positive turnaround, citing improvements in inflation control, rising foreign exchange reserves, increased worker remittances, and higher exports.